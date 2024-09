Shooting at Kickl: action is too much even for the SPÖ

On Sunday, Rainer Spenger, Deputy Mayor of Wr. Neustadt and Red Party leader, expressed his indignation. "Young people have many privileges. And they can get away with a lot compared to their elders. They can, no, they should even try things out. They have the right to make mistakes and - of course - sometimes also the right to test boundaries. But what the Socialist Youth did yesterday in Wiener Neustadt - on the fringes of Andreas Babler's election campaign appearance - clearly went too far, clearly overstepped the mark," wrote the local politician on Facebook.