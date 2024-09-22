In Styria
While the sunny Sunday still lured many Styrians outdoors, a low pressure system is approaching from the west just in time for the start of autumn. From Tuesday, it will be cloudy and rainy with temperatures of just under 20 degrees, which is in keeping with the time of year. From the week after next, it will be time to dress warmly.
The late summer weekend presented itself to the Styrians from its most beautiful side: the sun shone widely on Sunday at 21 to 23 degrees - in Hartberg and Bad Radkersburg the thermometer even climbed to 23.9 degrees. No comparison to the turbulent weather of the past week, which left lasting damage in Thörl and St. Radegund, for example.
Despite the official start of autumn on Sunday afternoon, Styria is still expecting sunshine at the beginning of the week, especially in the south. "It will remain largely dry. Locally, the south-east may even see a summer day with temperatures above 25 degrees," explains Michele Salmi, meteorologist at Ubimet. There will tend to be more clouds in the mountains - they are the "harbingers" of a change in the weather, says Salmi.
This is because a low pressure system will reach us from the west on Tuesday. "It will be cloudy and showers will gradually set in until the evening," says Salmi. But the meteorologist can give the all-clear: The low pressure from the west will not bring a cold front or severe thunderstorms. "A few flashes of lightning here and there, but nothing too bad."
The forecast for the entire season is a little too mild, but I don't think that's a surprise.
Michele Salmi, Ubimet-Meteorologe
There should then be a short break in the rain towards the middle of the week, before more wet spells from the Atlantic follow. From Thursday until at least Saturday, it will be rainy again - "and with larger amounts of rain," says Salmi. However, next week's temperatures of up to 20 degrees will be in line with the September average. In fact, the summery weekend was slightly above average, he explains.
It will get really cold from the week after next: "Dry and significantly cooler air is coming from north-western Europe," says Salmi. Then it will probably be time to unpack your winter jacket. "However, the forecast for the whole season is a little too mild, but I don't think that's a surprise."
