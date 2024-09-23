“Many are afraid of misrepresenting themselves”

"Your family seems to be very sporty," I continue. "You've also been playing golf for many years. Was there an initial spark, an experience that made you want to play golf with people with disabilities?" - "That's quite simply explained. You naturally get to know people at the golf club," replies Edwine Schittl. "That's where we met a man whose daughter has Down's syndrome. He asked us if we would like to be unified partners in golf. My husband and I said: 'Why not? What's more, we were never afraid of contact. I think a lot of people would like to do something like that, working with disabled people, but they're afraid they'll do it wrong. Basically, you don't actually have to do anything, just be yourself. These people want to be seen as fully-fledged. They need rules, just like we do. You have to have a line, then it's not difficult at all. Well, and in 2010 we took part in the national games in St. Pölten for the first time as unified partners. A year later, I went to the Olympic Games in Athens. To the Special Olympics, mind you."