Asiago is due after self-drop at KAC

The best news after the overtime 3:4 in the ice hockey league opener in Klagenfurt: Despite the virus that has been circulating in the Bulls' dressing room since the Champions League trip and the associated serious defensive absences, the champions had their arch-rivals on the brink of defeat. "Before we then conceded six penalty minutes in the last four minutes of regulation time," groaned coach Oliver David. After the Bulls had sold themselves dearly, the young cracks in the spotlight had done a good job.