Bulls in the ice arena
Asiago is due after self-drop at KAC
The overtime 3:4 was the ninth defeat in a league season opener for ice hockey league champions Salzburg.The next test awaits the Bulls against the Italians in their home opener today, Sunday.
The best news after the overtime 3:4 in the ice hockey league opener in Klagenfurt: Despite the virus that has been circulating in the Bulls' dressing room since the Champions League trip and the associated serious defensive absences, the champions had their arch-rivals on the brink of defeat. "Before we then conceded six penalty minutes in the last four minutes of regulation time," groaned coach Oliver David. After the Bulls had sold themselves dearly, the young cracks in the spotlight had done a good job.
There was also praise for this from veteran Peter Schneider, who said of the final phase with two goals conceded while short-handed: "Then we gave it away like a kindergarten. It's really annoying." The result was their fourth defeat of the season (six goals in total) against the KAC, their ninth since entering the league in 2004. They've only ever gone to the penalty shootout once before: at home against Vienna in 2015 (4:5).
Since it's unlikely that the shortened lineup will undergo any decisive changes in a hurry and Auer is now also questionable due to injury, the next test will be against Asiago at the Eisarena home opener today - free admission for women.
"We're expecting another tough game, but we want to put up a fight and stick together as a team," says Schneider, convinced that the spectators will be in for a treat.
The Italians, who are not playing on Friday, will start their third ice hockey league season on a high. The aim is to reach the play-offs for the first time under new coach Ron Fogarty.
Today: Red Bull Salzburg - Asiago (16.30), KAC - Olimpija Ljubljana (16), Innsbruck - Graz (17.30), Bolzano - Pustertal (18), Villach - Vienna Capitals (19.30).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
