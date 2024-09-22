Carlos Alcaraz: “This is going to kill us”

"It's difficult. Sometimes I'm not motivated at all. The calendar is so tight and there are far too few days off. There have been a few times when I've felt like I didn't want to travel to a tournament and would have much rather stayed at home with my family and friends," said Alcaraz. While the Spaniard is fit, many are worried about Zverev's state of health. Although the German stated that he had had a fever for four days and was not feeling well, he did not provide any details, as did his management. "That's a private matter," said his brother Mischa Zverev.