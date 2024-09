Trump: “I’ve got two behind me, it’s too late”

Harris had already challenged her Republican rival to a second debate shortly after her first televised debate with Trump on September 10 - but the former president declined. "There will not be a third debate," Trump declared at the time on his online platform Truth Social - counting not only his duel against Harris, but also the one with President Joe Biden on June 27, which had triggered a heated discussion about the mental state of the incumbent. As a consequence, Biden decided not to run for office again.