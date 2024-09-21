Allegations of abuse
150 new reports received against al-Fayed
The former owner of the London luxury department store Harrods, Mohamed al-Fayed, cannot escape the headlines. The legal team representing 37 alleged victims of sexual violence by the late Egyptian businessman has received more than 150 new reports.
These are "survivors and people who have evidence" against al-Fayed, the team announced on Saturday. The new reports had been received since a documentary about the case was broadcast on the BBC on Thursday evening.
As reported, the documentary entitled "Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods", five former Harrods employees testify that they were raped by the businessman, five others report attempted rape and 13 others say they were sexually harassed by their boss. The company has now posted a form on its website for those affected to fill in.
Some plaintiffs still underage at the time of the crime
According to the lawyers, the assaults were not limited to Harrods alone. They also took place in the Parisian luxury hotel Ritz and in the businessman's Paris residence - as well as on his travels. Some of the plaintiffs were still minors at the time of the crime.
The businessman, who died last year at the age of 94, was the father of Dodi al-Fayed, who died together with Princess Diana in a car accident in Paris in 1997.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
