Hinti seriously injured: “Hand was at an angle!”

"Constantly insulted in the lower leagues!"

In general, the Carinthian lower division seems to be a hot bed for "Hinti". The previous week, he famously knocked a spectator to the ground during the away game in Mittlern - according to video and eyewitnesses. "I didn't see exactly what happened. Martin is constantly and consistently abused by the opposing fans. Nevertheless, he always has his picture taken with the children after the game. That must be brutally difficult for him too. In Mittlern, it was crazy how the spectators treated him. Something has to change!"