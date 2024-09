Where do you get your strength from, Mr. Fidler?

A week after the flood disaster, the community of 485 people to the west of Tulln still resembles a field of rubble. Fire engines and army emergency vehicles line the streets. In front of the houses are beds, washing machines and skips full of everything that used to be part of everyday life and is now bulky waste. Everywhere there is shoveling and clearing. The motors of the pumps and high-level cleaners are running at full speed. Just like the villagers, the emergency services and the many volunteers.