"Krone" elephant round
Excitement before the top candidates exchange blows
It's worth tuning in! One week before the National Council elections, the leading candidates of the parliamentary parties meet in the "Krone" elephant round in the Puls-24 studio.
On September 29, Austrians will cast their votes - one week before the big showdown in this year's National Council elections, the leading candidates Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), Andreas Babler (SPÖ), Werner Kogler (Greens) and Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) will meet today, Sunday, from 8.15 p.m. on krone.tv, Puls 4, Puls 24, ATV and Joyn in the elephant round. The invitation to Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) has been accepted.
The politicians' exchange of blows will be moderated by Klaus Herrmann, Managing Editor-in-Chief of "Krone", and Manuela Raidl (Puls 24). The Puls 24 election studio will discuss the most important issues currently affecting Austria.
Anyone who is still unsure who to vote for in a week's time is sure to find help in deciding in this round. Of course, you can also follow everything about the discussion and glimpses behind the scenes online - we will be ticking live from the venue on krone.at.
Immediately after the discussion at 10.45 pm, Puls4 presenter Werner Sejka invites you to a "Wild Umstritten Spezial" live on Puls 24 and Joyn. Together with cabaret artist Florian Scheuba, "profil" editor-in-chief Anna Thalhammer and communications consultant Christoph Pöchinger, the discussion will be analyzed.
How do top candidates present themselves in the final spurt?
It will be interesting to see how the leading candidates of the parliamentary parties present themselves in the final spurt, who would enter into a coalition with whom, what the mood among them is like or whether a common denominator can still be found on topics such as migration, inflation and climate protection - the "Krone" tries to shed light on the darkness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
