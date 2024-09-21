Beirut: Second top Hezbollah commander killed

Israel wants border region back

"We have no intention of going to war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, but we cannot continue as before," said Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon before a meeting of the UN Security Council. Israel has been trying to weaken the pro-Iranian militia for weeks. This includes targeted attacks on leadership personnel, infrastructure, rocket launchers and warehouses. Israel is using diplomatic and increasing military pressure to ensure that Hezbollah withdraws from the border area, as stipulated by a UN resolution. As soon as the region near the border is safe again, 60,000 Israelis who have fled are to return to their homes and apartments.