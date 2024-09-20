Trump assassination attempt
“Were negligent”: Secret Service admits mistakes
Following the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, the Secret Service has admitted to specific mistakes.
An internal investigation has revealed various failures in communication, including in the exchange with local forces, the agency's acting head, Ronald Rowe, said in Washington. Some important information had not been passed on via the usual communication channel and had therefore not reached everyone.
Problems were recognized in advance but not passed on to superiors and not rectified, Rowe continued. He added that individual agents who had checked the site in advance had been negligent, resulting in a breach of security. "These employees will be held accountable." He emphasized that various technical and organizational changes had been initiated since the attack.
Trump now receives more protection
Since the attack, Trump has also received the same protection as the incumbent president. At the same time, Rowe referred to the particular burden on the Secret Service due to the election year and many other high-profile events. "We have limited resources, and we're stretching those resources to the max right now."
Assassination attempt at campaign event
A gunman opened fire at a Republican Party campaign event in the town of Butler, Pennsylvania, in mid-July and shot Trump. One visitor to the rally died and two others were injured. Trump was injured in his right ear. The perpetrator was killed by security forces. The Secret Service is responsible for protecting high-ranking politicians - including the incumbent president, but also former office holders or presidential candidates such as Trump.
After the assassination attempt on the Republican, there had been much criticism of the Secret Service's approach because the shooter was able to get onto a nearby roof with a direct view of the stage despite all the security measures. There were also indications that the young man's behavior had already attracted the attention of security officials before Trump's appearance, but that the ex-president was still allowed to enter the stage.
After the attack, the then head of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, admitted that the service had failed and later resigned. Rowe moved up and expressed her "shame" about the failures at the scene of the crime.
There had been another incident just a few days ago: The Secret Service fired on an armed man at Trump's golf course in the state of Florida, who had been hiding in the bushes while the ex-president was playing there. The suspect himself did not fire a bullet and fled, but was arrested and charged shortly afterwards. The authorities assume that he also wanted to assassinate Trump.
