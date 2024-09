Another head-on collision on the B 320

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, there was a crash in afternoon traffic on the B 320 coming from Haus in the direction of Liezen. In Aich, at the level of the Enns bridge, a 43-year-old man from the Liezen district crossed into the oncoming lane for unknown reasons. There he crashed head-on into the car of a woman (42), also from the district, in which her 13-year-old daughter was also sitting.