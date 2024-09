Strong Bregenz side celebrate fourth win of the season

The hosts started the game better. As early as the eighth minute, a Stripfing free-kick landed on the Bregenz aluminum and goalkeeper Franco Flückiger could only look on. However, the provincial capital soon got into the game better. And then really put the pressure on. Altach loanee Djawal Kaiba put a header just wide of the post shortly before the break. Schwarz-Weiss became increasingly dangerous. It was understandable that Stripfing coach Iñaki Bea wanted to go into the dressing room quickly.