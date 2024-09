“Everything is much more demanding for the head here”

14 saves in the 20:28 win against Melsungen, just as many in the 31:28 win in Gummersbach, 13 (four in the first four minutes) on Thursday when the "Krone" visited him in Lipperland. "I'll only pat myself on the back when I'm consistent," he says, refraining from making big noises for the time being. "I have to be careful what I say here!" Teammate Lukas Hutecek, who made himself interesting for a top club in three seasons with Lemgo (Melsungen made an offer, but the ex-Fiver extended his contract until 2026), drew coach Florian Kehrmann's attention to Möstl when he was still unknown internationally. He signed for Lemgo on December 23 and it was not until the end of January that the transfer secret was revealed by ÖHB team boss Ales Pajovic on Croatian television.