Lake Steinbrunn soon to have a new attraction

"Promise us lively interest"

The construction of the ultra-modern, tournament-ready 18-hole course cost 200,000 euros, 70 percent of which came from EU state funding. The mini golf course is not only an attraction for the locals, says Steinbrunn mayor Isabella Radatz-Grauszer. "In terms of tourism too - there aren't many minigolf courses in Burgenland - we are expecting a lot of interest. Many people who don't yet know our lake are sure to come." According to the head of the village, the anticipation is huge. "We've even had clubs formed in the community."