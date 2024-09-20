Katy Perry: musical gut punch with an announcement

The scratches have remained

But then it wasn't just the visual presentation that caused a stir. After the mediocre "Smile" (2020), which was also lost in the public eye at the height of the pandemic, Perry got involved again with Dr. Luke, who wrote more than half of the new album for her. He was once responsible for the biggest hits of her lush 2010s, but then ended up in a years-long assault lawsuit with Kesha, which has since been settled but had a serious impact on both their lives. Although Kesha is now making and releasing music again, she has completely lost the career momentum she had a good ten years ago. Dr. Luke himself couldn't get out of Causa without a scratch in the enlightened and, after #MeToo, completely changed present. Perry had to reckon with the fact that she couldn't expect any cheers from the public for her collaboration with him.