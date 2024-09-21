LASK vs GAK – LIVE from 5pm

His coach is also longing for one. "Four draws in six games wouldn't be so bad. Even though the performances have been good, the results have been brutally disappointing," summed up Gernot Messner. Luck is also a decisive factor in the top flight. "We have to call up one or two percent more, then we'll also get the luck on our side. Everything evens out over the course of the season." He described LASK as "difficult to assess at the moment". He has clear guidelines for his team, as he noted: "We have to have confidence, be courageous in the game and win the duels."