Carlos Sainz describes
Debate with Perez? “It was a bit embarrassing”
No bad blood between the two crash drivers Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez. As the Spaniard explained during the race weekend in Singapore, the two drivers had spoken to each other and left no room for a spat. Even though the atmosphere of the conversation was unusual ...
"It was a bit awkward because we sat next to each other in the medical center for 20 minutes while we were connected to the monitor where our heart rate and vital signs were checked," revealed Sainz. The conversation was preceded by a bitter crash between the two of them.
"This sport can really suck sometimes"
On the final lap of the Baku Grand Prix, the two cars got tangled up in the battle for the podium and Perez and Sainz were sent to the medical center instead of the podium. Once there, however, the dispute was soon put to bed. "We looked at each other and asked ourselves: 'What the hell happened? We said we didn't know, but honestly, I didn't do anything wrong. We talked about it and tried to understand what had happened. And at some point we said to ourselves: 'This sport can be really shit sometimes, how come we ended up here?
In the end, the two could even have joked about the retirement, according to the Ferrari driver. Who has the best laugh in Singapore will be revealed on Sunday from 2pm when the next points are awarded at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
