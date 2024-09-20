Debate with Perez? “It was a bit embarrassing”

"This sport can really suck sometimes"

On the final lap of the Baku Grand Prix, the two cars got tangled up in the battle for the podium and Perez and Sainz were sent to the medical center instead of the podium. Once there, however, the dispute was soon put to bed. "We looked at each other and asked ourselves: 'What the hell happened? We said we didn't know, but honestly, I didn't do anything wrong. We talked about it and tried to understand what had happened. And at some point we said to ourselves: 'This sport can be really shit sometimes, how come we ended up here?