France: New government under Barnier is in place
Two weeks after his appointment, France's new Prime Minister Michel Barnier has completed the tough process of forming a government. On Thursday evening, he presented the composition of the future cabinet to President Emmanuel Macron, the government announced in Paris.
This was preceded by consultations between Barnier and leading representatives of the centrist and conservative parties, whose support he is counting on for the future government.
At the meeting, which was also attended by Barnier's predecessor Gabriel Attal, the architecture and balance of the future government was presented, according to the government.
First names have already been announced
Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who was previously responsible for Franco-German relations in his previous role, is to become Minister for Europe, according to sources in the current government camp. Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu will remain in office.
Conservative politician Bruno Retailleau, previously leader of the Republican parliamentary group in the Senate, is set to become the new Minister of the Interior, according to reports. He would replace Gérald Darmanin. The latter had expressed an interest in the Foreign Ministry, but may leave the government.
Barnier met with President Emmanuel Macron in the evening after "final consultations" with representatives of various parties. It was expected that the Elysée would announce the government team on Friday. It is also possible that only the most important ministers will be named. The secondary cabinet posts could only be filled later.
What France wants to focus on in future
Barnier also outlined the basic lines of his future policy during the consultations, according to the Prime Minister's Office. These include improving the standard of living of the French and the functioning of public services, in particular schools and healthcare.
Another focus is on greater internal security, controlling immigration and promoting integration. Furthermore, businesses and farmers as well as France's economic attractiveness should be promoted. In addition, public finances should be restructured and environmental policy strengthened.
Start of a fragile coalition
It is uncertain whether Barnier and the new government will remain in office for long. Both the left and the right could threaten a vote of no confidence in the short term. According to media reports, a government statement by Barnier is planned for October 1.
The political situation in France has been tense since none of the political camps won an absolute majority in the early parliamentary elections a good two months ago. Neither the victorious left-wing alliance nor the other parties were able to put together a coalition capable of governing.
The fact that Macron appointed the conservative former EU Commissioner Barnier (73), a prime minister from a camp that performed poorly in the election, caused displeasure in France beyond the left-wing alliance.
