Clouds and rain
Sunshine at the weekend, but then a cold front follows
The sun is finally making an appearance again: The upcoming weekend will bring us pleasant temperatures again. But only for a short time - a cold front will reach us in the middle of the week. From Tuesday, we can expect a lot of thick clouds that will bring widespread rain.
Fog and high fog patches will persist in some areas until Friday morning. Otherwise, however, sunshine will predominate. Although there will be a few more large cumulus clouds during the course of the day, the tendency to shower will only remain slightly higher in the south-east of the country. Highs during the day will be between 17 and 23 degrees.
Sunshine and 24 degrees on Saturday
Calm and often very sunny early fall weather awaits us on Saturday. Over the lowlands, especially in the east and south, there will initially be some fog and high fog patches, most of which may clear in the course of the morning. Daytime highs here could reach up to 24 degrees.
The weather will also be sunny and dry on Sunday. After early morning temperatures of four to 13 degrees, daytime highs of 18 to 25 degrees are expected.
Rain showers possible from Monday
Monday will start off sunny once again, but thick clouds will gradually move in from the west and rain and showers are expected to set in by the evening, especially from Vorarlberg to Salzburg as well as in East Tyrol and Upper Carinthia. Maximum daily temperatures: 17 to 23 degrees.
Cold front reaches Austria from Tuesday
A cold front will reach the country from Tuesday, bringing widespread rain showers with many dense clouds. In the southern parts of the country, local thunderstorms are also embedded in the precipitation. In the afternoon, the showers will finally move to the south side of the Alps and south-eastern Austria. In the morning it will be between nine and 16 degrees. Daytime highs will reach 17 to 22 degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.