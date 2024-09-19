Comes into force tomorrow
Stricter rules for animal transportation with immediate effect
After a long struggle with his coalition partner, Animal Welfare Minister Johannes Rauch has prevailed and is now presenting a new animal transport regulation for Austria. The "Krone" welcomes the stricter guidelines and sees our country in a pioneering role.
The suffering and misery caused by animal transports can hardly be described. Once again this summer, numerous transporters were stopped and complained about on our highways. Animal rights activists have long wanted to put an end to "suffering on wheels", but the road to doing so is tough.
The new regulation from the animal welfare minister can be seen as a stage victory, as the stricter regulations that are now coming will bring numerous improvements.
For example, regular feeding and the constant availability of water are regulated in such a way that there are finally no more loopholes. Time and again, pig transporters were inspected that were equipped with cattle drinking troughs, from which the animals could not drink water. Similarly, cattle cannot drink from the small water nipple on pig transporters.
The improvements:
- Measures against hunger and thirst: feeding at least every nine hours with milk or milk substitute for calves, constant availability of water for all adult animals (not just cattle, also pigs, sheep, goats, etc.) on long journeys.
- Protection from heat and cold: The temperature must be between 5 and 30 degrees during loading and the entire journey. Otherwise, transportation must take place in an air-conditioned vehicle.
- Against scrap-ready transporters: The regulation sets clear requirements for the equipment of transporters with regard to the condition of drinking troughs, height and technical equipment such as navigation systems or tachographs.
- Better controls: Animal transports are already subject to plausibility checks. The new requirements ensure that the planned transport route can be completed within the legally permitted time while observing all rest periods.
As a result, thousands of animals have had to go without water for hours or even days in very hot weather - and this is finally coming to an end. In future, it will not be enough for the truck to be equipped with a water supply - it will finally be checked whether it is the right one.
Furthermore, transports may only be carried out between 5 and 30 degrees outside temperature, otherwise the truck must be air-conditioned. Compliance with the regulations must be documented with photos and videos. "Animals are not goods. They are sentient beings. We are now creating even stricter standards for animal welfare," emphasizes Animal Welfare Minister Johannes Rauch. "We are also enabling strict controls, including during transportation on ships."
Brussels decides
Thomas Waitz, MEP and Green negotiator for the European animal transport regulation, which is currently on its way, sees the Austrian initiative as a major step forward for animal welfare on Austria's roads and a huge opportunity for Europe: "Austria is showing how it can be done. And now it is up to Brussels to finally implement these regulations for the entire EU," says Krone Head of Animal Affairs Maggie Entenfellner, who has been campaigning for improvements in animal transport for years.
Cruel deaths in the Middle East
Tobias Giesinger from the research platform "The Marker" has probably also made a significant contribution to this improvement. His research clearly revealed that Austrian cattle and calves are being transported to the Middle East under the most atrocious conditions. "If this new regulation is actually enforced, it would mean the end of exports of pregnant cattle to Algeria. This is because the local infrastructure does not meet European standards at all," says the investigator.
"An important further step has been taken, but millions of animals will probably still have to suffer until stricter rules are finally introduced throughout Europe. And we can only hope that the future government in Austria will implement these animal welfare achievements consistently," says Maggie Entenfellner.
