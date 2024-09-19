With the flood came the flood of animals

It's not just the fire department and police who have had trouble resting over the past few days. Claudia Herka from the Parndorf animal shelter and her helpers have also been in constant action. Around 400 swallows are and have been with her because they were held up by the storm on their way south. "I also took in animals from other animal welfare organizations because they didn't have the capacity for so many swallows. Unfortunately, some of the birds didn't make it. The others are in the process of regaining their strength," says the vet. They are to be released at the weekend.