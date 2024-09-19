Vorteilswelt
Ramp sows complete

Paloma & Nadja as “Body and Brain” in the Forsthaus

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 08:51

Beauty queens Paloma & Nadja complete the "Forsthaus Rampensau".

comment0 Kommentare

There's no party without these two: Paloma from Vienna and her friend Nadja from Berlin know how to attract everyone's attention. After all, the two of them bring a real party atmosphere with them.

Reality fans know all about it, as the two have already appeared together in a dating show and provided plenty to talk about. Since their TV appearance together, they have been through thick and thin. Their goal in "Forsthaus Rampensau"? To turn the heads of their male housemates in addition to winning, of course.

Off to the "Forsthaus Rampensau" (Bild: ATV/Bernhard Eder)
Off to the "Forsthaus Rampensau"
(Bild: ATV/Bernhard Eder)

Hoping for "hot boys"
"Well, I'm certainly hoping for a few hot boys who are good-looking. That's what you say, isn't it?" says Berlin resident Nadja excitedly. Do they want to gain an advantage with their plan? "I'm afraid that there will only be rednecks in there. But I have faith in ATV that it won't be that bad," admits Paloma.

The beauty queens Paloma & Nadja are ready for the "Forsthaus Rampensau" throne. But will they get there? How will their journey on the Carinthian alpine pasture in the Forsthaus go? One thing is certain: they have come to stay. As "Body and Brain", they want to shine in the games and outplay their competitors. And on top of that, of course, they also want to have fun.

With the beauty queens Paloma & Nadja, all the celebrity couples of the 3rd season of "Forsthaus Rampensau" have been confirmed. And this means that the alpine hut in Carinthia has reached a new record capacity - there have never been so many celebrity couples. 

"Wildsau", Jazz Gitti and "Tinderreisen" casanovas
Also taking part: "Wildsau" Lydia Kelovitz & "Bauer sucht Frau" star Johannes Höfinger, reality stars Zoe & Robert, cheese king Roland Ludomirska & Dominic, social media stars Max Weißenböck & Selina Hager and "Bauer sucht Frau" favorites Sarah & Stefan. Also vying for the win: Austropop legend Jazz Gitti & fortune teller Carmen, the community building duo Julia & Hansi, lovebirds Patrick & Natascha and the "Tinderreisen" Casanovas Sayed & Kevin. The new episodes start on October 3 at 8:15 pm on JOYN & ATV

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
