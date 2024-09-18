First post-flood poll: FPÖ and ÖVP neck-and-neck

Nehammer benefits from office bonus

In dealing with the crisis situation, Chancellor Karl Nehammer can benefit from his office bonus: According to the survey, 32% of voters trust him most to lead the country safely through the crisis. He is followed by SPÖ leader Andreas Babler with 15 percent and FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl with 14 percent. Werner Kogler of the Greens (4 percent) and Beate Meinl-Reisinger of the NEOS (5 percent) fared less well in dealing with the flood disaster.