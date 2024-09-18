Who can make a profit?
First post-flood poll: FPÖ and ÖVP neck-and-neck
The flood disaster has apparently also had an impact on the voting behavior of Austrians. According to the latest poll conducted by the opinion research institute OGM for the upcoming National Council elections, the ÖVP continues to catch up and is now only one percentage point behind the FPÖ.
Meanwhile, the clean-up work from the flood disaster continues, the damage is becoming increasingly visible and every helping hand is needed. Officially, the election campaign was on pause, but unofficially it continued.
SPÖ stagnates in 3rd place
The FPÖ remains in the lead in the latest OGM survey - commissioned by BLICKWECHSEL/Servus TV - with 26%. However, the ÖVP is catching up and is now only one percentage point behind the Freedom Party with 25%. The SPÖ would clearly be in third place with 21 percent.
Small parties not in the National Council
The Greens made surprisingly few gains in this poll, which was conducted during the floods: As THE climate protection party, they would reach ten percent. The NEOS would achieve nine percent. According to the OGM, no small party (e.g. BIER, KPÖ) would make it into the National Council.
Blue-black most popular coalition option
Of the possible coalition options, blue-black is clearly the most popular among voters with 30 percent.
Nehammer benefits from office bonus
In dealing with the crisis situation, Chancellor Karl Nehammer can benefit from his office bonus: According to the survey, 32% of voters trust him most to lead the country safely through the crisis. He is followed by SPÖ leader Andreas Babler with 15 percent and FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl with 14 percent. Werner Kogler of the Greens (4 percent) and Beate Meinl-Reisinger of the NEOS (5 percent) fared less well in dealing with the flood disaster.
How are politicians dealing with the crisis? What impact will the flood disaster have on the election? Which candidate do voters trust most to manage the crisis? All these questions will be discussed live on Servus TV on Thursday (from 8.15 pm) in the program "BLICKWECHSEL. The news magazine". The survey results will also be presented there.
