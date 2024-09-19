Wlazny’s idol: Reykjavik’s punk ex-mayor

When asked who his political role model is, Wlazny answers Jon Gnarr. He was once mayor of Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. In addition to politics, Gnarr devoted himself to punk music and cabaret. "He also started his party as a satirical project and was extremely popular at the end of the day. That was also shortly after the financial crisis in Iceland, when he was doing clever things," says Wlazny. The beer party also started out as satire. "Satire is a fundamental pillar of democracy because it simply points things out."

