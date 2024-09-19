Election campaign special:
Wlazny’s idol: Reykjavik’s punk ex-mayor
In the special election campaign talk on krone.tv, Beer Party chairman Dominik Wlazny reveals his political role model, talks about the topics of migration, education and health and explains why he now believes that his party is perceived as a major competitor.
Recently, the Beer Party has dominated the headlines with negative reports that it muzzles its employees, reports the newspaper "Falter". "That's not true," explains Wlazny. The confidentiality agreement not only serves to protect privacy, but also protects internal information as well as plans and concepts. "This is the case in many organizations." Wlazny can only understand this "attempted scandalization" to a limited extent, "because of course the focus is also shifted away from other scandals, which I actually find much worse. Let's talk about the mayor of Linz, let's talk about the Viennese allotment gardens, let's talk about the Kurz era. That was not so long ago. That actually hits our democracy pretty hard where it hurts."
He doesn't want to muddle about, says the beer party leader, "because muddling is not my thing". He sees it more as an accolade that the Beer Party has been recognized as serious competition. "If the party was polling at zero, one or two percent, then probably no one would be crowing about something like that."
When asked who his political role model is, Wlazny answers Jon Gnarr. He was once mayor of Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. In addition to politics, Gnarr devoted himself to punk music and cabaret. "He also started his party as a satirical project and was extremely popular at the end of the day. That was also shortly after the financial crisis in Iceland, when he was doing clever things," says Wlazny. The beer party also started out as satire. "Satire is a fundamental pillar of democracy because it simply points things out."
Watch the whole talk with Dominik Wlazny in the video above.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.