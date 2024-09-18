Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

50 year old stadium

Construction site! Sturm starts HERE in the “premier class”

Nachrichten
18.09.2024 19:30

Storming into the Champions League! While Austria's soccer champions prepare for the start in the top flight on Thursday (21) after an arduous journey to France, the "Krone" got a picture of the scene where Christian Ilzer's men are chasing their first points. Conclusion: They have played in more beautiful stadiums.

comment0 Kommentare

Welcome to Guingamp. In the small French town with a population of just 7,000, Sturm will take their first step on Europe's highest stage, the Champions League, on Thursday (kick-off at 9pm). The stadium of the actual second division team (!) is the home of Stade Brest in the top flight. As a journalist from Graz, who often has to experience the discussions about the suitability of a stadium first-hand, one is left somewhat perplexed by the "Champions League arena" of the third-placed team in the last Ligue 1.

+2
Fotos

The only thing "royal" here is the newly laid pitch. The rest of the Stade de Roudourou looks like a building site (see pictures above). The press conference room and media workstation are all provisionally set up in containers on the forecourt. The accreditation office? A red-painted hut. A rickety construction site leads from the press area to the inside of the stadium. Internet? Not available for the time being. Looking out onto the pitch, you can see two employees sticking a large storm sticker on one of the replacement benches.

Press conference in the container. (Bild: krone.at/Kallinger)
Press conference in the container.
(Bild: krone.at/Kallinger)

In short: you don't feel like you're in the Champions League, at most in the Conference League. The Stade Brest press officer tries to explain: "Guingamp have played in the Europa League twice in the last ten years. We are still making the final adjustments," but even the club representative in the 50-year-old stadium can be heard hoping that UEFA will continue to turn a blind eye.

Why Guingamp and not Graz?
But one wonders why Sturm did not receive permission for the Champions League in Graz and had to move to the arena in Klagenfurt - and why Stade Brest was given a sticker on a building site. The hope remains that there will be some kind of Champions League flair on Thursday in front of almost 16,000 fans and during the anthem.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Georg Kallinger
Georg Kallinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf