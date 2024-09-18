Construction site! Sturm starts HERE in the “premier class”

Welcome to Guingamp. In the small French town with a population of just 7,000, Sturm will take their first step on Europe's highest stage, the Champions League, on Thursday (kick-off at 9pm). The stadium of the actual second division team (!) is the home of Stade Brest in the top flight. As a journalist from Graz, who often has to experience the discussions about the suitability of a stadium first-hand, one is left somewhat perplexed by the "Champions League arena" of the third-placed team in the last Ligue 1.