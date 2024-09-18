Vorteilswelt
Energy security

“Real plan instead of duplicate energy infrastructure”

Nachrichten
18.09.2024 17:30

Austria's energy operators and producers warn that climate neutrality is unlikely to work with the current plan. Kelag will manage without Russian gas for district heating in future.

"Nobody said it would be a walk in the park," emphasized Michael Strugl, President of Austrian Energy, at the congress in Villach: "But climate neutrality won't work the way it is currently being approached." This is because the majority of energy still comes from fossil sources.

When it comes to expanding renewable energy such as wind and photovoltaics, no federal state can afford to hold back. This is a clear mandate for Carinthia.

Danny Güthlein (Bild: Bernhard Hölbling Kelag)

Danny Güthlein, Vorstand der Kelag

Bild: Bernhard Hölbling Kelag

A few steps have been taken in the electricity sector, but it is not possible to sit back - concrete plans and rules are needed. "An energy transition without a plan will only result in double the infrastructure and double the costs," explains Kelag CEO Danny Güthlein, who shows little understanding for some objections to new projects such as wind farms. "Whether it is beautiful or not should not matter. This is also a mandate for Carinthia."

The energy transition is taking place in the cities. We have a working paper for this, we need more resilience, energy independence and greater storage options.

(Bild: Katja Bieche)

Erwin Smole, Vorstand Stadtwerke Klagenfurt

Bild: Katja Bieche

More energy infrastructure is also needed in Klagenfurt to make the city climate-neutral by 2030. "The energy transition is taking place in the cities. We produce ten percent of our own electricity and are now focusing on PV expansion for greater independence," says Stadtwerke CEO Erwin Smole. "We invest up to 50 million euros a year in electricity and heat."

Phasing out Russian gas
Kelag has now taken another step towards independence: in future, district heating will be supplied entirely without Russian gas. "We are the first Austrian energy company to supply its customers only with non-Russian gas," explains Güthlein proudly. Natural gas from Norway is now supplied to Kelag's district heating plants via Germany.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Justich
Felix Justich
