A sense of life returns to Vienna after the floods

"Thanks to my great team, we've managed to get the beach bar open again," says the operator. Did they not even think about closing early this year? "No, our guests love the fall, when the sun is no longer beating down and the temperatures are more moderate," says the restaurateur. He has come up with something special for the first day: A "Reparaturseiterl" will be served. The popular beach bar then goes into its winter break on October 6.