Injured priest: “I fell down the ladder”
His guardian angel had overslept: Benedictine priest Wolfgang Pichler (66), pastor in Thalheim near Wels, has had to stay in bed (in hospital) instead of looking after his flock since his fall at 7 a.m. on Monday. As reported, he fell into the 3.5 meter deep wood chip bunker behind the church. Now, thanks to the painkillers after the acute operation, he is back to his old self.
The "Krone" reached him at the hospital in Wels: "The heating had broken down, so I wanted to sweep up the remaining wood chips and empty them into the bunker. Unfortunately, I wasn't paying enough attention. The ladder wasn't locked to the floor. When I tried to climb down with the shovel in my hand, the ladder turned and I went tumbling down."
Left thigh broken
Pichler fell backwards onto the concrete floor, breaking his left thigh: "As a doctor's son, I was able to immediately assess what had happened to me. Surprisingly, I hardly felt any pain, it was probably the adrenaline."
Toughness also became a test of patience
But the hardship also became a test of patience, as no one heard the cries for help from the fallen man of God: "My cell phone was in the kitchen. I thought it would only take ten minutes for me to get back. But I knew that the church workers or later the janitor would discover the open hatch and rescue me," says Pichler.
"Are you playing with us or is this real?"
At 8.50 a.m., two building yard workers actually heard his cries for help. "One of them knows me well. He asked me if I was playing or if it was really real," smiles the priest.
The fire department finally rescued Father Pichler. The bones were fixed with a nail during an operation at Wels Hospital. A colleague stood in for him at a wedding on Saturday. "Fortunately, he knows the family too". One more thing is very important to Father Pichler: "A big thank you to the fire department and the ambulance service. They really helped me a lot!"
