ÖSV boy band
Salzburg Viking Skaardal gets the Ländle boys going
Just a few months ago, Salzburg's Niklas Skaardal and Vorarlberg's Moritz Zudrell and Jakob Greber were battling it out for FIS points. After Skaardal's career ended in April, the 22-year-old is now working on putting the best possible material under his two friends' ski boots.
"It was actually almost a done deal that I would go to Finland as a coach," reveals Niklas Skaardal, who only ended his skiing career in April. But things turned out very differently. "When Christian Greber offered me the chance to be part of the ÖSV service team, I didn't have to think twice," admits the 22-year-old.
So the 22-year-old son of former Salzburg slalom specialist Karin Köllerer and two-time Norwegian super-G world champion Atle Skaardal moved directly from the race piste to the waxing table, where he looks after the skis of the two Vorarlberg skiers Moritz Zudrell and Jakob Greber. "I've always enjoyed tinkering with the equipment," reveals Niklas, who is happy to be able to learn from experienced service technicians such as Andi Keil, Michi Wildauer and Björn Gstatter in the WC4 training group. "Of course, experience in the service sector is very important. But because I raced myself until a few months ago, I can empathize with Jakob and Moritz very well."
The youngsters had their first acid test in Argentina, where they recently attended a four-week training camp. "I think we've made some progress there," says Skaardal, who was still a member of the ÖSV B squad last season. "We are good friends and have raced against each other, but now there is a new situation. We have a very respectful relationship on the slopes and can separate work and private life very well." Jakob Greber is also enthusiastic about the new constellation: "Niklas is really a top man and so far everything is going great in the collaboration."
"He puts his heart and soul into the sport"
Skaardal's boss, Christian Greber, is equally impressed: "I've always had a very good impression of him," explains the man from Mellau, who also had Niklas under his wing as the ÖSV's head of young talent. "He's a very good craftsman and a hard-working guy who lives and breathes skiing and puts his heart and soul into his new role." The best prerequisites for great success...
