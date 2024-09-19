Sad emergency solution
Why farmers poured away 4000 liters of milk
Farmers in an alpine pasture area in the lowlands describe how they had to take a sad step after the onset of winter. The collection by Berglandmilch failed - and unfortunately this is not an isolated case in Tyrol these days.
This probably hurts the heart of every farmer and every consumer: around 4000 liters of milk from four farmers flowed into the slurry pit for disposal in an alpine pasture area in Unterland these days - and it is not the only such incident. "Unfortunately, we didn't have a plan B because Berglandmilch was unable to collect the milk," snorts one of those affected. Due to the snowfall, the driving conditions were considered too dangerous.
Tanks with limited capacity
On mountain pastures, there are tanks in which the milk can be stored for a maximum of four days at four degrees. However, when the milk truck did not arrive for days, the storage capacity (1600 liters for the farmer mentioned above) was soon exhausted.
It was not absolutely necessary to drive the cows off, they were already outside again.
Ein betroffener Landwirt
Alpine pastures only at an altitude of 1450 meters, therefore no cattle drive
The alpine pasture operators concerned also refrained from an early cattle drive because they are "only" at an altitude of around 1450 meters above sea level. It was therefore foreseeable that they would get through the winter: "The cows are already outside again."
Ultimately, the driver decides whether to take the risk
Berglandmilch takes a positive view of the fact that many cows were driven off early. However, quite a few farmers stayed at altitude - also because of the cattle driving down the mountain pastures. How do the logistics work in extreme weather? "Ultimately, the driver decides for himself and on site whether to take the risk," says Berglandmilch. In some cases, it is agreed that the farmers bring the milk by tractor or off-road vehicle to a lower meeting point with the truck.
Another mishap for good measure . . .
The farmers are likely to be left holding the bag for the damage caused by the destruction of the milk. And to top it all off, this: One morning, one of the farmers thought the milk had already been collected and the tank was empty. When a cap was accidentally opened, it all spilled out onto the ground.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.