Why farmers poured away 4000 liters of milk

Ultimately, the driver decides whether to take the risk

Berglandmilch takes a positive view of the fact that many cows were driven off early. However, quite a few farmers stayed at altitude - also because of the cattle driving down the mountain pastures. How do the logistics work in extreme weather? "Ultimately, the driver decides for himself and on site whether to take the risk," says Berglandmilch. In some cases, it is agreed that the farmers bring the milk by tractor or off-road vehicle to a lower meeting point with the truck.