Allocation Vorarlberg
These fosterlings are looking for a new home
The Animal Corner presents the pets of the week from the Vorarlberg animal shelter: Joshi (10) is looking for a great new home. After settling in, he would like to go outside again. Who has a heart and space for this great older cat? If you are interested, please contact the animal shelter in Dornbirn.
Snuffling nose Aladin (1) is looking for a great new home with a suitable partner. Giant rabbits need a lot of space! The animals are very active and need to be able to sprint or jump around. Ideally, you should offer them a large, cold-insulated outdoor hutch with a free-range enclosure. If you have space and a heart for Aladin, please contact the animal shelter in Dornbirn.
Neo (2) is a Border Collie-Australian Shepherd mix who is willing to work. He is always attentive and motivated. Due to his breed, he should be sufficiently encouraged and exercised. Due to his high willingness to learn and his curiosity, we could also imagine him as an agility partner or tracking dog. Neo needs experienced dog owners who can give him security and show him clear boundaries.
Wilhelm (2) needs a little time to get to know people and to feel at ease. He is therefore still suspicious and cautious of strangers at first. Once he has gained trust, however, he is very cuddly and affectionate. He is friendly with people he already knows, but is skeptical of new canine acquaintances at first due to his breed. Wilhelm needs experienced dog owners who are familiar with the behavior of a guard dog and who are willing to deal with it. He is a great dog who really enjoys being with his people and looking after his territory. So that he can do this, it would be nice if he had a home with a fenced-in property.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.