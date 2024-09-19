These fosterlings are looking for a new home

Wilhelm (2) needs a little time to get to know people and to feel at ease. He is therefore still suspicious and cautious of strangers at first. Once he has gained trust, however, he is very cuddly and affectionate. He is friendly with people he already knows, but is skeptical of new canine acquaintances at first due to his breed. Wilhelm needs experienced dog owners who are familiar with the behavior of a guard dog and who are willing to deal with it. He is a great dog who really enjoys being with his people and looking after his territory. So that he can do this, it would be nice if he had a home with a fenced-in property.