“Must exit” – escape from rescue after accident

Driver took flight

The driver of the accident pretended in the ambulance that he had to go to the toilet. However, he actually fled down the steep embankment to the valley floor. Not even the Brandenberger Ache could stop him. A manhunt and search began because the man was soaked, slightly injured and in danger from wading through the Ache at an air temperature of two degrees. A drone from the Kufstein fire department and a thermal imaging camera were used to search for the 24-year-old - in vain.