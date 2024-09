Taste the Alps-Adriatic region until Sunday

For the 7th time, the "Days of Alps-Adriatic Cuisine" in Klagenfurt underline the culinary specialties our region has to offer. The eighteen-day gourmet festival offers an extensive program ranging from cooking workshops and wine tastings to exciting topics such as "taste archaeology". There are also special culinary evenings where chefs from Austria, Italy and Slovenia present their creative menus. "This is where different culinary traditions and philosophies come together," say the organizers proudly.