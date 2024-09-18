Call from Selenskyj
Boxing world champion Usyk arrested in Poland!
Boxing world champion Oleksandr Usyk has been briefly detained at the airport in Krakow, Poland. As reported by ESPN, the Ukrainian heavyweight champion and his trainer were allegedly prevented from boarding a plane to Valencia. Usyk wants to prepare there for his next fight against Tyson Fury in December.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj wrote on X that he had spoken to Usyk on the phone and that the 37-year-old was free.
A "misunderstanding" according to Usyk
Selenskyj said he was "disappointed" about the treatment of "our citizen and champion". Usyk himself described the incident on Instagram as a "misunderstanding" and praised the Polish police for doing their job regardless of "height, weight, reach and insignia".
According to ESPN, the reason the pair were prevented from boarding the plane was apparently the perception of an airline official that Usyk and his coach were not in suitable condition for the flight - the report relies on an anonymous source on this point. According to the report, Usyk fought back against this assessment, arguing that both were simply exhausted after a 14-hour journey from war-torn Ukraine - including a nearly 900-kilometer drive. The language barrier in combination with Usyk's anger is said to have been the reason for the temporary arrest.
Victory against Fury
At the spectacular world championship unification fight in Riyadh on May 18, Usyk defeated the previously unbeaten Briton Fury (35) on points and took the WBC belt from him. Usyk, who had previously been world champion of the IBF, WBO and WBA, thus became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years. The rematch in Saudi Arabia is scheduled for December 21.
