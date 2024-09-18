Boxing world champion Usyk arrested in Poland!

According to ESPN, the reason the pair were prevented from boarding the plane was apparently the perception of an airline official that Usyk and his coach were not in suitable condition for the flight - the report relies on an anonymous source on this point. According to the report, Usyk fought back against this assessment, arguing that both were simply exhausted after a 14-hour journey from war-torn Ukraine - including a nearly 900-kilometer drive. The language barrier in combination with Usyk's anger is said to have been the reason for the temporary arrest.