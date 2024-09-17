Leitha: An anxious look at the water level continues

Potzneusiedl is also waiting. For the peak of the flood. At first this was expected at 2 pm on Tuesday. Then it was postponed to 8 pm. As a precaution, the bridge from Potzneusiedl to Deutsch Haslau was closed at 4.90 meters. Because the bridge is 5.03 meters high. The water has already made its way around it. A garden is flooded, as is a meadow. None of the houses are likely to be affected, apart from two where the cellars could flood.