Early start! Dachstein ready for winter sports enthusiasts

The extreme weather of the last few days also has its good sides: For example, the winter season can be opened early on the highest mountain in Styria. Cross-country skiers can use the five-kilometre-long Ramsau trail on the Dachstein from Wednesday. The groomed tour from the Mitterstein mountain station to the Seethalerhütte is available for ski tourers. Fresh snowfall of more than one meter makes the early opening possible.