Geismayr comeback?
“Wels bike quake” was felt as far away as Vorarlberg
The withdrawal of the Wels-based "Felt Felbermayr" UCI Continental team caused a tremor in the local cycling scene on Monday that was felt far beyond the borders of Upper Austria. The "Krone" asked Team Vorarlberg mastermind Thomas Kofler what impact this has had on his team.
"Unfortunately, it didn't really come as a surprise to me," commented Tom Kofler, mastermind of Team Vorarlberg, on the demise of the Wels-based Continental cycling team, which also had three of his former protégés under contract: Riccardo Zoidl, Daniel Federspiel and Matthias Reutimann (Sz). The Upper Austrians had lost their main sponsor and bike manufacturer Felt virtually overnight. When Pierer Mobility AG sold the brand last December, a change in strategy already seemed obvious to insiders.
So while Kofler was only surprised to a limited extent, the news caught many Wels professionals off guard. "On Monday, I felt like I was on the phone to half their team," says Kofler, who naturally wants to help in this situation. "However, I can't give everyone a job. That would also be unfair to our riders - some of whom we have already extended their contracts or are in good talks with."
Nevertheless, the cycling zampano did not rule out the possibility of one or two former Wels riders wearing the yellow and black Team Vorarlberg jersey in the 2025 season. "There is a certain demand here," says Kofler. Also because numerous top-class challenges await us again next year. "For example, we have received a wild card for the Tour of the Alps, where we can compete with the World Tour teams," reveals the Oberländer, who is already in his 26th season with his Équipe this year, full of anticipation. "But of course we also have to look at the financial side of things and talk to our sponsors again before we bring in any more riders."
"He is really motivated"
This also applies to an extremely exciting Ländle personnel matter. "I've also had talks with Daniel Geismayr. He might be riding for us again in 2025," says the manager. Geismayr already wore the Team Vorarlberg kit from 2017 to 2020 and finished 16th overall in the 2017 Ö-Tour. The 35-year-old from Dornbirn was most recently under contract with the Wilier Vittoria MTB team. "Daniel would be really motivated to get going again on the road bike," says Kofler, who also makes it clear that no contract has been signed yet.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
