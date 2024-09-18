“Wels bike quake” was felt as far away as Vorarlberg

Nevertheless, the cycling zampano did not rule out the possibility of one or two former Wels riders wearing the yellow and black Team Vorarlberg jersey in the 2025 season. "There is a certain demand here," says Kofler. Also because numerous top-class challenges await us again next year. "For example, we have received a wild card for the Tour of the Alps, where we can compete with the World Tour teams," reveals the Oberländer, who is already in his 26th season with his Équipe this year, full of anticipation. "But of course we also have to look at the financial side of things and talk to our sponsors again before we bring in any more riders."