Ex-prisoner wanted to kill soldiers with a machete

More and more apprehensions

191 apprehensions were reported last week. In the previous two weeks, the number of registrations rose from 137 to 150. "The trend will intensify. The global situation makes a long-term solution difficult, and the migration problem will never be completely under control. We have to keep our feet on the ground," says an official, with a number of reports on transnational actions against people smuggling on the desk in front of him.