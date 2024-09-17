Deaths from antibiotic resistance on the rise

High number of unreported cases feared

The extent of the problem with resistance is not so easy to determine: If, for example, complications due to multi-resistant germs occur during the treatment of cancer, the cause of a patient's death is nevertheless usually attributed to the cancer. The authors of the study used hospital discharge data, data on causes of death, resistance profiles of individual drugs, surveys on antibiotic use and numerous other sources to record the extent of resistance and develop the global model.