Polish villagers fight against disaster

Wroclaw threatened with complete flooding

Tusk said that there are currently very contradictory forecasts from meteorologists as to when the floods could reach the city of Wroclaw. Initially, it had been said that the flood wave in the Oder would reach the city on Wednesday. Now there is talk of Friday. This still needs to be analyzed in detail, Tusk demanded. When the Oder flooded in 1997, one third of Wroclaw was under water.