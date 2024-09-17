Take part & win
With the “Krone” to the European Women’s Handball Championships
The Day of Sport returns to Vienna's Heldenplatz for its 23rd edition on September 21. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the area will be transformed into a big stage for Austria's sports stars, including the national handball team players, and with the "Krone" you can win a great prize to go with the European Women's Handball Championship.
From 10 am to 6 pm, the square between the Hofburg and Volksgarten will be transformed into a big stage for Austria's sports stars of the year. Olympic champion Valentin Bontus, who won the Olympic premiere of the Formula Kite on August 9 off Marseille, will be there. In addition, more than 400 other athletes will be honored for their great achievements. In addition, the area in front of the Hofburg will once again be transformed into a sporting action zone for the whole family with around 80 hands-on stations, autograph sessions, competitions and much more at the Day of Sport presented by the "Krone". Admission is free!
The Women's European Handball Championships, which will be held in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland from November 28 to December 15, will also be one of the main topics on Sports Day. There will be plenty of action on a mini pitch and all the information about the home European Championships in the Handball Austria pagoda. Team manager Monique Tijstermann and several team players will be on site.
The "Krone" on site
The "Krone" is also represented with its own pagoda tent next to the main stage. With a virtual wheel of fortune, we will be giving away other great prizes such as
- 1x2 VIP tickets for a main round match of the European Championship,
- VIP tickets for soccer and the Sporthilfe gala,
- winter sports vouchers from Raiffeisen,
- Meet & Greet with ELk testimonial Felix Neureuther,
- vouchers from Erima, Hervis and
- and much more.
Philipp Jelinek, gymnast of the nation, will also be there and will be signing autographs from 10.30 to 12.00 and 14.00 to 15.30. Further information can be found at www.tagdessports.at.
Mega competition
In cooperation with Handball Austria, the "Krone" and the Tag des Sports are giving away a EUROphory package in a class of its own. Experience the hot phase of the EHFWomen's EURO 2024 up close in the Wiener Stadthalle. Win two tickets for all matches in the main round and the final weekend. The top package also includes a signed EURO jersey of the women's national team and a backstage tour on a match day with a look behind the scenes.
Would you like to double your chance of winning this fantastic EURO package? Then we have good news for subscribers to the "Krone" sports newsletter. All participants who subscribe or have already subscribed to the "Krone" sports newsletter by the closing date on September 23, 09:00 will have double the chance of winning. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
