Private detective convicts thieves in shopping center

At around 2.30 p.m., the private detective was able to observe the three shoplifters at "work" in an Innsbruck shopping center. He immediately informed the police. "Police officers from Pradl police station, Reichenau police station and Neu Arzl police station were able to stop a 57-year-old Italian woman, a 60-year-old Italian man and a 28-year-old Kosovan man and provisionally seize numerous stolen items of clothing," the investigators said.