“It takes time for the snow to melt”

And essentially: "The predicted snowfall line is rising, but is still causing retention in the catchment areas." According to Riedl, the snowfall limits will even gradually rise up to 2000 meters. There is therefore a particular risk of sliding snow avalanches - the mountain rescue service continues to warn of the dangers and advises ski tourers and winter sports enthusiasts to stay at home. From tomorrow and until the weekend, "normal autumn temperatures" will be above 20 degrees Celsius.