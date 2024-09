“Unbelievable to disfigure the CL anthem like that!”

A new episode of "Krone oder Kasperl" (very poorly recorded and produced due to the weather)! This time, Michael Fally and Alex Hofstetter discuss the alarm bells at Max Verstappen, the loss of Red Bull's lead in the World Championship team standings ("that hurts a lot"), the crash between Perez and Sainz, Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal, FC Bayern, Austria's Champions League starters Sturm and Salzburg and the "disfigured" new CL anthem.