Metropolis in fear

Strongest typhoon in 75 years hits Shanghai

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 10:49

Typhoon "Bebinca" hit the Chinese metropolis of Shanghai early Monday morning (local time) with heavy rain and strong gusts - and paralyzed it.

comment0 Kommentare

State television published photos of avenues with fallen trees. The official news agency Xinhua reported that "Bebinca" was the strongest of the eleven typhoons that have hit the financial metropolis in the past 75 years.

The central weather authority issued the highest warning level. According to meteorologists, the wind near the center of the storm is likely to have reached 150 km/h.

Workers are clearing debris from the streets in the wind and rain. (Bild: APA/AFP/HECTOR RETAMAL)
Workers are clearing debris from the streets in the wind and rain.
(Bild: APA/AFP/HECTOR RETAMAL)

All trains and flights canceled
The authorities halted long-distance train and ferry services, canceled all flights at international airports and closed highway access roads, as reported by Chinese state television. There were initially no reports of deaths, injuries or major damage.

(Bild: APA/AFP/HECTOR RETAMAL)
(Bild: APA/AFP/HECTOR RETAMAL)
(Bild: APA/AFP/HECTOR RETAMAL)
(Bild: APA/AFP/HECTOR RETAMAL)

The neighboring coastal provinces of eastern China, Zhejiang and Jiangsu, as well as Anhui in the hinterland will also feel the effects of the typhoon. The authorities had issued warnings in advance. Thousands of people in the affected areas were taken to emergency shelters as a precaution.

Lunar festival holidays
The typhoon hit China over the Lunar New Year holidays, when millions of Chinese travel across the country. Just over a week ago, typhoon "Yagi" hit southern China, causing severe damage and claiming several lives. The storm moved on towards South-East Asia to Vietnam, Myanmar and Thailand, where hundreds of people died as a result of flooding or accidents.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

