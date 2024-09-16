Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New record

Over 200,000 Upper Austrians vote with a polling card

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 10:00

Their votes count too: The provincial electoral authority is expecting a new record number of polling cards at the polls on September 29 - and at the same time warns against using them incorrectly. In extreme cases, the vote is invalid.

comment0 Kommentare

Converted to the number of eligible voters - specifically 1,097,763 in Upper Austria - at least one in five Upper Austrians applies for a polling card - and the trend is rising, as the EU elections in June also showed. However, anyone who chooses this form of voting has to fulfill certain formal criteria, says Magdalena Bigonski, head of the Directorate of Home Affairs and Local Government in the state of Upper Austria, listing the mistakes that can be made: "The polling card envelope must be sealed. The envelope must also not be sealed with Tixo or similar, because then it cannot be ruled out that someone has tampered with the envelope and its contents," she says.

 It is also important not to forget to sign the envelope. This is a declaration in lieu of an oath. "If this is missing, the vote is invalid," says Bigonski.

Last polling station closes at 4 pm
By the way: The National Council election officially starts on September 29 in Schönau im Mühlkreis. The municipality opens its polling station at 6.45 am. The last polling station closes at 4 pm, for example in Linz. The counting of votes may only begin in the respective municipality after the polls close. The first projections are expected at 5 pm. RL

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Robert Loy
Robert Loy
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf