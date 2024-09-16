Over 200,000 Upper Austrians vote with a polling card

Converted to the number of eligible voters - specifically 1,097,763 in Upper Austria - at least one in five Upper Austrians applies for a polling card - and the trend is rising, as the EU elections in June also showed. However, anyone who chooses this form of voting has to fulfill certain formal criteria, says Magdalena Bigonski, head of the Directorate of Home Affairs and Local Government in the state of Upper Austria, listing the mistakes that can be made: "The polling card envelope must be sealed. The envelope must also not be sealed with Tixo or similar, because then it cannot be ruled out that someone has tampered with the envelope and its contents," she says.