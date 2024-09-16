What to do if the route to work is blocked

Is being late or not showing up a reason for dismissal?

No, being late is not grounds for dismissal. If it is not possible to arrive at work or not on time due to a natural disaster (e.g. flooding), this is a reason for being prevented from working, which justifies absence. However, you are obliged to take all reasonable precautions to come to work despite the adverse circumstances! You must also inform your employer immediately that you are unable to come to work or cannot come to work on time.