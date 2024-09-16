Vorteilswelt
Flood:

What to do if the route to work is blocked

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 07:00

At least today, Monday, but the floods could have an impact on your commute to work for longer. This naturally gives rise to questions such as: "Can my employer dismiss me if I can't get to work or can't get there on time because of a natural disaster?". There are answers here.

comment0 Kommentare

The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor has compiled answers to the most frequently asked questions in such situations. But beware, employees also have obligations in such cases!

Is being late or not showing up a reason for dismissal?
No, being late is not grounds for dismissal. If it is not possible to arrive at work or not on time due to a natural disaster (e.g. flooding), this is a reason for being prevented from working, which justifies absence. However, you are obliged to take all reasonable precautions to come to work despite the adverse circumstances! You must also inform your employer immediately that you are unable to come to work or cannot come to work on time.

Am I entitled to continued remuneration if I cannot come to work or cannot come to work on time due to a natural disaster?
Employees are entitled to continued remuneration for a short period if they are unable to do their job for personal reasons. Once again, this is subject to the condition that the employees concerned give immediate notice of their inability to work and make every effort to return to work as soon as possible.

I arrive at work on time but cannot start work because my employer's business is itself affected by a natural disaster?
If the disaster affects not only the company but also the general public, the employer is exempt from the obligation to continue to pay remuneration, as this event is not the responsibility of the employer.

Am I allowed to stay away from work to protect my property?
In principle, you are obliged to attend work as far as possible. In individual cases, however, it must be examined whether the time someone needs to secure their property or that of their closest family members constitutes a reason for absence from work. The Vienna Higher Regional Court, for example, has ruled that there is a reason for absence from work and therefore justified absence from work if flood relief for siblings cannot be postponed.

