Perpetrators known to the police
Teenagers go on the rampage and attack police
The perpetrators are getting younger and younger: two 16-year-olds smashed several fire alarms in the city of Salzburg and set off the alarm. When the police were able to apprehend the youths, one of them attacked the officers. They found balaclavas, tools and a presumably stolen passport.
Two 16-year-old offenders - already known to the authorities - committed several crimes in the evening hours of September 14. They smashed several panes of glass in various fire alarms. As a result, the professional fire department had to be called out several times to sound the blind alarm, despite the fact that the firefighters were under immense strain due to the severe weather conditions.
The perpetrators were subsequently stopped by a police patrol. One of the two youths threw a rucksack at an officer and tried to make a break for it. Without success!
During the subsequent search, the police were able to seize tools and a balaclava. The police also found a passport - the passport could not be traced to either of the two suspects.
The public prosecutor's office filed charges against the two young offenders.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.